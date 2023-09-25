Mega PM Modi rally in poll-bound Rajasthan Today, Vasundhara Raje to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega “Parivartan Maha Sammelan” rally in poll bound Rajasthan on Monday. Ahead of the “Parivartan Maha Sammelan” event in Jaipur, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has returned to Jaipur and attended a core committee meeting on the eve of PM Modi’s event.

The absence of Raje from the BJP’s “parivartan yatra” in her home turf Jhalawar has raised several eyebrows and brought the internal divide in the party in public domain. With Vasundhara returning to the state, the BJP wants to send a message of unity ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s rally.

On Sunday, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has openly supported Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore for CM post, also met Vasundhara Raje at her residence in Jaipur. The meeting is being seen as significant political development in Rajasthan ahead of Assembly elections.

Shekhawat and Raje are believed to be each other’s adversaries within the saffron party. The former Rajasthan CM had even objected to Shekhawat’s appointment as state BJP chief in 2018. The fact that BJP has not announced its CM face is something Vasundhara Raje is uncomfortable about.

According to sources, Vasundhara wanted the BJP to clear her role in the Rajasthan elections before PM Modi’s rally and this was believed to be one of the reasons behind her absence from BJP’s Parivartan Yatra.

The “Parivartan Maha Sammelan” event will be held in Dadiya near Jaipur. Before the rally, PM Modi is also likely to visit Deendayal Upadhyaya native Dhankya Village, about 40 kms from Dadiya and pay tributes at a memorial.