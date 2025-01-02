Meaning of New Year is to make every moment meaningful: Sudiksha Ji Maharaj

Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the spiritual head of the Sant Nirankari Mission, has said the meaning of the New Year is to make every moment meaningful.

“Incorporating Nirankar in every action ensures spiritual awakening and true happiness,” she said on the occasion of the New Year during a special satsang held at Ground Number 8, Nirankari Chowk, Burari Road in Delhi.

Thousands of devotees from Delhi, NCR, and other regions attended this satsang.

Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj said, “The New Year is merely a change of number from 2024 to 2025. It is just a concept created by the human mind. Nirankar created time and the universe, where different planets have different concepts of time. Therefore, the meaning of the New Year is to make every moment meaningful.”

She extended her blessings to all the devotees, wishing them a life filled with happiness, prosperity, and joy.