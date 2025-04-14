Keralites celebrate Vishu with traditional fervour and joy

Keralites celebrated the traditional New Year, Vishu—the festival of harvest—on Monday with customary fervour and gaiety.

Vishu, symbolising hope and prosperity, marks the astronomical New Year of Kerala as the sun enters the Medam Rashi.

The celebrations began for most with the viewing of the Vishu Kani—a traditional arrangement in a small bell metal cauldron brimming with golden Kanikonna flowers, fruits, paddy stalks, vegetables, gold ornaments, silver artefacts, silk, a mirror, and an image of Lord Krishna. A lighted oil lamp illuminates the display, symbolising abundance and optimism.

Elders of the family offered blessings in the form of Vishu Kaineettam. Special rituals and Vishu Kani arrangements were held in major temples such as Guruvayur, Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, and Sabarimala.

Large crowds of devotees thronged Guruvayur temple from early morning, while Sabarimala also witnessed a significant gathering for the Vishu Kani Darshan, which began at 4 am.

Family togetherness, the bursting of crackers, and sumptuous feasts marked the day that heralded the spring harvest season.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended Vishu greetings to the people of Kerala.