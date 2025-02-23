Phase 3 of Nirankari Mission’s ‘Project Amrit’ inaugurated in Delhi

With the purpose of realising the spirit of service and commitment to human welfare, the inauguration of the third phase of the “Clean Water, Clean Mind” initiative under Project Amrit by the Sant Nirankari Mission was held on Sunday at Chhath Ghat, ITO, Delhi, in presence of Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj and Nirankari Rajpita Ramit Ji.

The objective of this initiative was to raise awareness about water conservation and cleanliness so that future generations can be blessed with pure water and a healthy environment.

The third phase of ‘Project Amrit – Clean Water, Clean Mind’ was conducted, accompanied by a grand congregation at Ground Number 8 in Delhi.

Providing details, Revd Joginder Sukheja, Secretary of the Sant Nirankari Mandal and Head of Social Welfare, said all safety protocols were strictly followed throughout the nationwide execution of Project Amrit. The enthusiastic participation of the youth was a cornerstone of this campaign. He further informed that this movement is not just a one-day effort but will continue every month, ensuring the cleanliness of various riverbanks and water sources on a regular basis.

“This sacred initiative, led by the Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, the social wing of the Sant Nirankari Mission, was inspired by the eternal teachings of His Holiness Baba Hardev Singh Ji,” Sukheja said.

As in previous years, the initiative was further expanded this year with the inspiring slogan: “Come, Let’s Beautify the Yamuna Banks”.

At over 1,650 locations across 27 states and Union Territories, more than one million dedicated volunteers participated in this noble mission.

The Sant Nirankari Mission launched Project Amrit in 2023 in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

This noble initiative is not only focused on ensuring the cleanliness of water sources but also aims to make water conservation an integral part of human life. Dedicated to the cleanliness and conservation of natural water sources such as rivers, lakes, ponds, wells, and springs, this mega campaign has achieved remarkable success in its first two phases.

With this inspiration, the third phase is being implemented on an even larger scale this year, making it more impactful and far-reaching, with the goal of fostering a powerful wave of awareness, service, and dedication in society.