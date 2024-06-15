MEA, SBI ink MoU for digital payment aggregation services

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the State Bank of India (SBI) have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for digital payment aggregation services by integration of SBIePay with eMigrate portal.

“A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is entered into between Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, and State Bank of India to provide an additional digital payment services of the SBI through payment gateway called SBIePay to Indian migrant workers, Recruiting Agents (RAs) and other users of the eMigrate portal,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Saturday.

The MoU was signed by Bramha Kumar, Joint Secretary (OE & PGE) on behalf of the Ministry and Neelesh Dwivedi, General Manager (NW-I) from the SBI at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here, and will be operational soon after successful integration of SBIePay with eMigrate portal.

Through implementation of this MoU, payment of various emigration related fee would be possible with NIL transaction charges for payment through UPI, credit/debit cards and NEFT through net banking of all Indian banks.

“Signing of this MoU would further facilitate and enhance the ambit of safe and legal migration of Indian migrant workers,” the MEA said.

Since its launch in 2014, the eMigrate project has been assisting Indian workers going to Emigration Check Required (ECR) countries for employment by making the emigration process online & transparent and to bring Foreign Employers (FEs), registered RAs and insurance companies issuing Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Yojna (PBBY) on one common platform to facilitate seamless, safe and legal migration.

The portal also has a mechanism for voluntary registration of emigrants holding ECNR category passports proceeding for overseas employment.