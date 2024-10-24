IASST, Guwahati inks MoU with Bharat Biotech International, Hyderabad, on technology transfer

The Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, an autonomous institution of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), signed a crucial R&D collaboration and product development agreement with the Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) to bring innovative health products developed from probiotics isolated from traditional fermented foods of Northeast India to market.

These probiotics have shown great potential in addressing metabolic diseases, improving gut health, and promoting healthy ageing, based on research conducted by IASST.

Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST) Prof Abhay Karandikar, who presided over the agreement signing, highlighted that the collaboration aligns with the broader vision of promoting the bioeconomy of Northeast India by utilising its rich biodiversity and marks a significant milestone for IASST.

“The agreement between the IASST and the Bharat Biotech will facilitate the commercialisation of these innovative technologies being developed by the IASST. The Bharat Biotech’s global reputation for excellence in biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health solutions will help IASST in translating these scientific innovations into products. The collaboration will facilitate the necessary pre-clinical and clinical studies for these potential probiotics, and I am confident that the product will fight against metabolic diseases by promoting healthy ageing,” he added.

The agreement was signed by Director, IASST Prof. Ashis Mukherjee and Executive Chairman of the BBIL, Hyderabad, Dr Krishna Ella as well as Dr. Yogeshwar Rao from the BBIL.

Director IASST Prof. Ashis Mukherjee underlined the importance of the collaboration, noting that it provides a unique opportunity to convert academic research into commercially viable products.

The Bharat Biotech, a global leader in vaccine and health solutions, will be crucial in conducting pre-clinical and clinical trials to ensure these probiotics meet regulatory standards.

The agreement delineates each party’s obligations, with the IASST contributing its scientific understanding and spearheading the research initiatives. The Bharat Biotech will participate in the commercialization process. A monitoring committee, consisting of representatives from all stakeholders, will supervise the project’s advancement to guarantee the timely attainment of milestones. The agreement specifies that IASST will get royalties from selling items generated via this partnership.

The probiotic products, rooted in traditional knowledge, are expected to provide natural solutions for lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity while contributing to India’s growing biotechnology sector. Both the IASST and the Bharat Biotech expressed confidence in the partnership, envisioning a future where scientific innovations from the region globally impact health and wellness.

Dr. Mojibur Khan, Professor, IASST, Dr M Mohanty and senior officials from DST, IASST and BBIL were present on the occasion.