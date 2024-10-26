India expresses concern over evolving escalation in W Asia

India on Saturday expressed deep concern over the developments in West Asia in the wake of the Israeli Army striking military targets in Iran and appealed to all parties concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, ”We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

The statement said the ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer.

”Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community,” it added.

