MEA confirms Sheikh Hasina still in India

India on Thursday confirmed that former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina is still in this country.

”Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had come to India for safety reasons; she continues to be here,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

His comments coincided with reports from Dhaka that a Bangladeshi court has issued an arrest warrant against Hasina, who was removed from power in August after a nationwide student protest.

On continuing attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, the spokesperson again asked the interim government there to protect the minorities.

In response to a question, he said there are currently limited visa operations by India in Bangladesh. When the situation becomes conducive, full operations will resume, he added.