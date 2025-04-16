Total exports in March register 2.65% growth, exports to US up by 35.06%

Total exports in March registered a 2.65% growth on a year-on-year basis and is estimated at USD 73.61 billion.

Further, the total imports for March is estimated at $77.23 Billion, registering a positive growth of 4.90% year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Advertisement

Government data showed that India’s exports to the US in March was up 35.06% at $10.14 billion from $7.51 billion in March 2024.

Advertisement

For the full financial year (April 2024 to March 2025), exports to the US totaled $86.51 billion — an increase of 11.59% compared to $77.52 billion during the same period in the previous year.

In terms of imports from the US, there was a rise to $3.70 billion in March 2025, 9.63% higher than in March 2024.

Over the same financial year, imports rose 7.44% to $45.53 billion, compared to $42.13 billion in 2023–24.

In terms of the overall performance, the data said the estimated value of services export for March is $ 31.64 Billion as compared to$ 30.01 Billion last year.

While the estimated value of services imports for March is $ 13.73 Billion as compared to US$ 16.60 Billion.

It is to be highlighted that India’s trade deficit widened in March with the gap between exports and imports stood at $21.54 billion last month, the trade data showed.

As per the government data, the exports in March rose 0.7% to $41.97 billion from a year earlier, while imports grew 11.4% to $63.51 billion.

Notably in February, the trade deficit had narrowed to $14.05 billion, the lowest in more than three years.