MCL wins Govt. of India Award

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has received the award from the Government of India for distinguished performance in the national campaign for Clean India and Swachhta Pakhwara-2021-22.

Shri OP Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL felicitated the winners Shri RK Panigrahi, General Manager (CSR) in the presence of Shri KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance), Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Shri PK Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer and Shri Jugal Kumar Borah, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning).

The CMD appreciated the team CSR and Area teams for the achievement and said, “This award from Government of India is not just recognition of your good work for Swachhta, but has also set a new standard for the work in the area of community development.”

Shri Singh expressed his confidence in team MCL for continuing with efforts to improve the quality of life in peripheral areas.