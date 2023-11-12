MCD issues 383 challans for open burning, fines Rs 1.72 crore to construction and demolition sites

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on Saturday, released an ‘action taken’ report on open burning. While 383 challans were issued for open burning violations and 823 challans for violations at construction and demolition (C&D) sites.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 1.72 crore for violations at C&D sites. Moreover, the teams removed or broke 887 tandoors as part of their enforcement efforts between November 1 and November 10, 2023.

As per the report, a total of 245 teams were operational in the 12 zones of the MCD, of which 114 teams were active during the day while 101 teams were operational during the night.

The Rohini zone of the MCD had the highest number of operational teams as 30 teams were working in the zone during the day while 30 teams were functional during the night.

Najafgarh zone has the highest number of biomass burnings as 95 challans were issued in the zone, according to the report.

Biomass burning is widespread, especially in the tropics. It is prevalent in developing countries because it’s simple to gather the sources.

Biomass burning can impact climate change. The largest source of black carbon aerosols to the atmosphere is biomass burning sources. Black carbon aerosols are absorbing aerosols that directly heat the atmosphere around them.

Meanwhile, bringing a huge sigh of relief for residents in the national capital, who have been breathing toxic air over the last few weeks, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said the rainfall a day ago dispersed pollutants and reduced the extent of pollution in the city by half — 50 per cent.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Rai said, “The rainfall on Friday dispersed pollutants from the city air. The wind, too, picked up, helping cleanse Delhi’s air of toxic matter. The showers reduced the extent of pollution in the city by 50 per cent — from an AQI of 450 to 225. However, it’s too early to say how long will be the impact of the showers on the city’s air quality.”

The Delhi Government also announced to delay the proposed implementation of the odd-even car-rationing scheme in the city.