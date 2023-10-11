Logo

# India

MCD attaches property for not paying over Rs 1cr tax

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 11, 2023 6:20 pm

(Photo: MCD Website mcdonline.nic.in)

Taking stern action against the property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has attached one property – All India Asian Education Foundation 3 and 4 in Jasola institutional area after its owners failed to pay the total outstanding property tax dues of Rs 1,24,11,238.

“The property owners failed to pay the outstanding property tax dues for the period 2017-18 to 2022-23, despite being given ample opportunities by the MCD to pay outstanding dues,” the MCD said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under drive against the property tax defaulters, the Assessment and Collection Department of the MCD has identified all non-filers and tax defaulters and such action against them will continue under relevant provisions of DMC Act, said the MCD.

