Mayawati’s action against nephew due to BSP’s fear of loss in LS polls: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the Bahujan Samaj Party was losing its vote share to the opposition-backed INDIA bloc.

His comments come in the backdrop of the removal of BSP supremo Maywati’s nephew Akash Anand from the post of the party’s national coordinator as well as her political heir.

“The real reason behind this change is that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) does not see a single seat coming because most of the traditional supporters of BSP are voting for the INDI Alliance this time to save the Constitution and reservations. BSP is taking this as a failure of its organization,” Yadav said in a statement here.

“That is why their top leadership is making such major changes in the organization, but now the game is out of BSP’s hands,” he said.

Mayawati removed her nephew Akash Anand, the national coordinator of the party and her political successor, Tuesday night. She said Anand was still immature to manage the party affairs.

In a social media post, the Samajwadi Party (SP) president said, “In such a situation, we appeal to all voters that you should not waste your vote. Vote for the candidates of INDI Alliance who are fighting from the front to save the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.”