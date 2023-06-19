Mayawati terms PDA proposed by SP ‘Parivar Dal Alliance’

Hitting out at the proposed meeting of Opposition parties, particularly Samajwadi Party, in Patna on June 23, BSP supremo Mayawati has defined the proposed Opposition parties PDA (Backwards, Dalits and Minorities) as “Parivar Dal Alliance”.

In a tweet on Monday, Mayawati said that in response to the NDA, the SP has mooted the idea of PDA, but it is nothing but a rhyme even in the most difficult times of these classes.

She said that her PDA actually means Parivar Dal Alliance, due to which this party is limited in selfishness and people of these classes must be careful about them.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav, in a statement two days ago, had claimed that PDA will defeat the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Our slogan is Harao-BJP, Hatao-BJP in all 80 seats of UP and in 2024, the unity of PDA-backwards, Dalits, minorities will overshadow the NDA-BJP alliance,” Yadav had said.

The SP president had also stressed that Opposition unity will be successful if the parties strong in the state should lead the front in the concerned state.