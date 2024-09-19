Mayawati sees an opportunity for BSP in UP assembly bypolls

Supporting the Centre’s One Nation, One Election proposal, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday called upon her party supporters to take advantage of the people’s sentiment against the BJP, SP and Congress in the forthcoming by-elections in 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

She said BSP’s stand on the proposed simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies in the country is positive, but its objective must be in the interest of the country and the public.

The BSP had called a meeting in Lucknow on Thursday to discuss several issues including increasing the party’s support base and reviewing the by-elections, in which all the big and small officials and district heads of the party’s state unit participated.

Mayawati said in the meeting that instead of taking up the burning issues of public interest and public welfare, the BJP government and Opposition parties are indulging in casteist and communal politics. In such a situation, the BSP has the advantage of making inroads into the people’s heart.

The BSP chief said despite the fact that the bulldozer is not a symbol of the rule of law there is a trend of using it which is worrying. She said the Centre should have come up with guidelines in the matter. Since the Centre didn’t take the initiative, the Supreme Court was forced to intervene in the matter.

She said the Central and state governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law.