Mayawati questions stands of BJP, Cong on caste census

BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday targeted the BJP and the Congress over their stance on caste census, terming it the new “election gimmick”.

She claimed the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had already demonstrated this “social justice” by implementing it in the party.

In a social media post, Mayawati said the BJP, Congress and other parties are talking about caste census with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The electoral environment is being affected due to various tempting promises being made by the BJP and the Congress before the next general elections, but the question is why the promises are being made now, and if they were made, why did not they implement it earlier?” she said in the post in Hindi on X.

“BJP and Congress are trying to capitalize on caste census, OBC and women’s reservation in the election so that they can cover up their failures. But the public is no longer going to be misled by their fake promises,” she added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also hit out at the BJP-Congress for allegedly not speaking up about other crucial issues like poverty, inflation, unemployment and corruption.

“People of the country are suffering from these problems which should be addressed first,” she added.