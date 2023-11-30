Mayawati predicts multi-cornered contest in UP for Lok Sabha polls

Announcing her decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections on her own strength, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former UP chief minister Mayawati predicted that the polls would see a multi-cornered contest in Uttar Pradesh with no party’s dominance.

Pointing out that the BJP, Samajwadi Party and Congress are not in a position to seek votes on the strength of their work, she said, “Narrow, inflammatory and divisive issues will again be raised for electoral gains. The people of Bahujan community have to be cautious about this.”

The BSP president said this while reviewing the election preparations with party office bearers and district presidents of UP and Uttarakhand here on Thursday.

She said in the rapidly changing situation due to the anti-people policies of the Central and UP governments, people appear to be eager to choose the path of multi-cornered contest rather than the dominance of any one party.

Mayawati said there was a strong possibility that the next general election of Lok Sabha proving to be interesting, conflict-oriented and in the larger public interest and national interest, in which BSP will play an important role.

“Yearning for a few ‘good days’, the sad and painful life of poverty, unemployment, backwardness and migration etc. that has engulfed the lives of about 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh continues even during the BJP rule. In the past years, this situation has worsened instead of getting better,” she claimed.

On the occasion, the BSP chief directed the party cadres to organise Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s death anniversary on December 6 in the entire country and especially in Uttar Pradesh in full missionary spirit as per the party’s tradition.

She said people from six divisions of Western UP and Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut and Saharanpur divisions will pay tribute and respect at the grand ‘National Dalit Inspiration Site and Green Garden’ built on the Delhi-UP border in Noida. In the remaining 12 divisions of UP, the party people in Lucknow’s Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial.