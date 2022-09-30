Mayawati links ban on PFI with upcoming assembly elections, accuses Centre of “political selfishness”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday lashed out at the Union government for banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates and linked the move with the upcoming assembly elections in several states.

“Considering the nationwide ban of government on PFI and its eight affiliates as politically selfish and union appeasing move before the assembly election, there is more restlessness among the people than satisfaction,” Mayawati said in her tweet in Hindi.

1. केन्द्र द्वारा पीपुल्स फ्रण्ट आफ इण्डिया (पीएफआई) पर देश भर में कई प्रकार से टारगेट करके अन्ततः अब विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले उसे उसके आठ सहयोगी संगठनों के साथ प्रतिबन्ध लगा दिया है, उसे राजनीतिक स्वार्थ व संघ तुष्टीकरण की नीति मानकर यहाँ लोगों में संतोष कम व बेचैनी ज्यादा है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 30, 2022

She further said, “this is the reason why the opposition is also angrily attacking the move by believing it a flaw in the government’s intentions and are openly demanding for a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stating if PFI can be a threat for the country’s internal security, why other such organisations should not be banned?”

2. यही कारण है कि विपक्षी पार्टियाँ सरकार की नीयत में खोट मानकर इस मुद्दे पर भी आक्रोशित व हमलावर हैं और आरएसएस पर भी बैन लगाने की माँग खुलेआम हो रही है कि अगर पीएफआई देश की आन्तरिक सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा है तो उस जैसी अन्य संगठनों पर भी बैन क्यों नहीं लगना चाहिए? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 30, 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday made the announcement through a notification declaring “the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect”.

Along with PFI, the ban was also imposed on its fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an “unlawful association”.

Opposing the move, the lone MLA from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Bihar, Akhtarul Iman on Thursday, said that it is not fair to ban the outfit without proving its crime in a court of law.

“It’s not fair to ban PFI without proving its crime in court,” Iman had said, adding that the PFI is a “political organisation”.

Meanwhile, the Campus Front of India, the student wing of PFI termed the five-year ban as “undemocratic and anti-constitutional”, and said they would challenge the government’s move in Court.

Issuing a statement against the ban, CFI tweeted on Wednesday, “Ban on Campus Front is Undemocratic and Anti-Constitutional; will be challenged in court. Stopped Activities in Accordance with Law”.

On Wednesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the PFI ban and said, “Actions of some individuals who commit a crime does not mean that the organisation itself must be banned.”