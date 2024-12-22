Mayawati accuses Congress and BJP of deceptive politics over Shah’s comments on Dr Ambedkar

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has criticized the Congress party for its reaction to Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, calling it “pure deception and selfish politics.”

She alleged that both Congress and BJP are “two sides of the same coin” when it comes to exploiting issues for political gain.

On Sunday, Mayawati took to social media to express her views, stating that there is widespread anger among people across the country regarding the disrespect shown to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar by Amit Shah in Parliament.

However, she added that the Congress party’s sudden activism, despite its history of neglecting Dr Ambedkar and his struggle for the nation’s progress, is nothing more than deceptive and self-serving politics.

She further accused both Congress and BJP of exploiting Dr Ambedkar’s legacy for their political interests, particularly in garnering votes from his followers.

“All parties attack the BSP because it has been steadfast in continuing Baba Saheb’s mission for self-respect and progress,” Mayawati said.

She also claimed that only during BSP governments have great saints, gurus, and leaders from the Bahujan community, including Baba Saheb, received full respect.

“The casteist parties could never digest this. Especially the SP, which even went to the extent of changing the names of new districts, institutions, and public welfare schemes out of hatred,” she alleged.

Following Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr Ambedkar, the Congress has been attacking the BJP, and protests have been organized in several parts of the country.

The BSP has also announced nationwide protests on December 24 to highlight the issue.