Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth was given a warm welcome by the district authorities on Monday morning after he reached Varanasi on a two-day visit.

He was given a grand welcome on the way from the airport to the hotel located at Nadesar. School children greeted him with flags in their hands on the roads.

Officials said that from the airport Mauritius PM’s convoy directly reached Taj Hotel located at Nadesar.

Advertisement

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister of Mauritius reached Dashashwamedh Ghat with his family where he immersed the ashes of his father-in-law.

Later he had a darshan and worship at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and is expected to participate in Ganga Aarti in the evening. The Mauritius PM will leave for Mumbai on Tuesday morning.