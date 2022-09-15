Southern Travels, one of the organisations in the travel and tourism industry, has announced that it is the first company to have been awarded 18 rooms and 36 dormitory beds facility at the Kashi Vishwanath temple premises.

This announcement was made by the company at an event in the presence of Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday evening here. Southern Travels celebrated its journey of five decades. The Golden Jubilee celebrations and new brand logo was inaugurated by the Minister at the event.

“Today, I am delighted to manifest and comprehend the contribution of Southern Travels to travel and tourism in South India. Indeed, both have a golden history, a history based on commitments made with people, culture, and time,” Reddy said.

“Fifty years of excellent service, recipient of National Award, 8 times in a row, and the privilege of representing the country at WTM, ITB Berlin, ICCA, ATM, TANA and other events of international repute. And, it is the company’s staunch leadership, guided by ethical values embedded in Indian culture, has made this possible,” the Minister added.

Managing Director of Southern Travels, A Krishna Mohan and Jatinder Paul Singh, CEO of Southern Travels were also present on the occasion.