Matter of pride for India that Russia awarded Modi with highest civilian award: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday said it is a matter of pride for India that Russia has awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the highest civilian award, Order of St Andrew the Apostle.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday conferred Russia’s highest civilian honour, Order of St Andrew the Apostle, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day official visit to Moscow for the 22nd Annual Summit.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Today is an opportunity for 140 crore countrymen to feel proud and satisfied. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with Russia’s highest civilian honour.”

The BJP national spokesperson further said the Prime Minister’s actions and splendid leadership draw immense commendation and have made him the world’s most loved leader.

Trivedi said both the US and Russia are calling India its ally.

“America states that ‘India is our strategic partner’, and Russia says, ‘India is our traditional ally’,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

No other country in this whole wide world holds such a stature to receive such comments and statements from these countries, Trivedi said.

The BJP national spokesperson slammed the Opposition for asking why the Prime Minister did not speak about Ukraine.

“The Opposition is hell bent on spreading negativity, even during the happy and pride occasions. Come any auspicious event, they will start making negative comments. Now, they are asking us about ‘Ukraine’. I wish to ask the Congress party if they have passed any resolution on the Russia-Ukraine issue in their CWC!” Trivedi added.