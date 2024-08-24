Mathura’s Govardhan Parikrama route will be lit up with façade lighting

Ahead of the Janmasthami celebration in Mathura and Vrindavan on August 26, for which preparations are underway, the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad has approved Rs. 20.99 crore for façade lighting along the Govardhan parikrama route.

In addition, a budget of Rs 43.66 crore has also been approved for the development and revival work of Ghats of Yamuna River.

The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority has been nominated as the implementing agency for the facade lighting and signage work on Govardhan Parikrama route.

Against the sanctioned amount of Rs 20.99 crore under the scheme, the first installment of Rs 10 crore has also been released. For the revival of Yamuna River ghats, the first installment of Rs 15 crore has also been released to the implementing agency, irrigation department and Upper Agra Canal, officials here on Saturday disclosed.

Govardhan Parvat is of great religious importance among the pilgrims in Mathura-Vrindavan and its parikrama is 21 kms long which starts at Mansi-Ganga Kund.

Under the development and revival work of ghats of River Yamuna, the existing ghat from Bengali Ghat to Sati Ghat will be renovated.

As per the approved plan, the stretch between Bengali Ghat to Vishram Ghat will undergo redesigning of the stairs and ghats will be widened. To enhance the public convenience at the ghats benches, drinking water facilities will be arranged.

UP Minister for Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh said here on Saturday that, “Devotees come to Mathura and Braj region throughout the year. A large number of devotees arrive during Janmashtami and Rangotsav. Tourism facilities and infrastructure are being revamped for the convenience of the tourists, for a pleasant experience.”