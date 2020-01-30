Delhi police stopped a long march towards Rajghat by Jamia Millia Islamia students on Thursday against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act near the Holy Family Hospital after a man opened fire on the protesters.

A man identified as Rambhakt Gopal was detained by the Delhi Police from Jamia area after he was seen brandishing a gun and firing at people protesting against the CAA near the varsity. He was taken into custody and is being currently interrogated by the city police. An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Over 1000 students have gathered outside the varsity and removed the barricades put in by the police. The police have requested for reinforcements outside Jamia.

A student of the university was reportedly injured in the firing and was admitted to a hospital. According to an official, the bullet hit a Journalism student of Jamia, identified as Shadab Farooq, in the arm. The condition of the student is said to be stable.

As per the witnesses present at the spot, Gopal was seen raising religious slogans before he opened fire with a country-made pistol. He was shouting ‘Deta hu tumhe azadi’ (Let me give you freedom). He then shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and opened fire,” said a protestor.

The women protesters at Shaheen Bagh had earlier announced their proposed march for which the Delhi Police had conveyed to the march’s organisers that permission would not be granted.

In a separate incident, activist Yogendra Yadav and lawyer Prashant Bhushan were also detained by the Delhi Police at Delhi Gate for allegedly holding a protest against CAA.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said, “Prashant Bhushan, myself and about 50 protesters have been detained from Delhi Gate. We were just standing with national flag and singing national anthem.”

Alleging the act of police to be illegal, he said, “Police confirmed: no 144 in force, served us no order. Yet dragged and pushed into bus. Being taken to unknown destination.”

Jamia Millia Islamia has been pivotal in the anti-CAA protest as it came in news after police action against the protesters.

The passing of the controversial Citizenship Bill has triggered countrywide protests and since it becoming law, citizens especially students have taken to the streets in protest against the legislation.