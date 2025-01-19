Massive fire breaks out at Mahakumbh; none injured, CM on the spot

A massive fire broke out in pandals located in Sector 19 under the Shastri Bridge at the Mahakumbh venue in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Around 200 tents were impacted by the fire, while around 20 tents were razed to ashes.

Advertisement

Though no one was injured in the fire, valuables were reported to have been destroyed. Several LPG cylinders also exploded in the fire.

Advertisement

According to reports, the fire started from the Gita Press tent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was at the Mahakumbh venue, visited the spot soon after the incident and reviewed the relief and rescue operations.

The fire broke out around 1615 hours and was brought under control within 30 minutes. Around 50 fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with other sophisticated equipment to douse the flames.

ADG (Prayagraj Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar told reporters that a preliminary probe attributed the reason behind the fire to an LPG cylinder blast. He said that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The ADG said that tthe imely intervention of fire officials and other people controlled the fire without much damage.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mander said, “We received information around 4.30 pm on Sunday that a fire had broken out in Geeta Press located in Sector 19 of the Mahakumbh area. The fire brigade and police teams swiftly rushed to the spot. Besides Gita Press, 10 tents of Prayagwal were also destroyed in the fire. The fire, which was reported to be spreading rapidly, has been extinguished. The situation is normal, no casualty has been reported.”