Massive arrangement made for media coverage, health preparedness at Ayodhya

Meticulous arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya Dham, being held on 22 January.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ as per prescribed rituals. It is expected that more than 8,000 guests will visit the temple on this day, followed by lakhs of devotees from 23 January onwards, an official release said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for LIVE telecast of the ceremony. The entire event would be live-telecast in 4K quality by Doordarshan, on DD News and DD National channels. On 23 January, Doordarshan will do a LIVE telecast of Aarti and Opening of Shree Ram Temple for the public.

Doordarshan shall share the clean feed of the event in Ayodhya on 22 January with ANI TV and PTI Video. All TV channels which are subscribers to the agency can obtain feed from there.

For other National and International broadcasters, a YouTube link with the key of clean feed, will be generated. This link would be shared with the broadcasters concerned upon their request. In order to obtain the YouTube link, domestic broadcasters may place their request with the Press Information Bureau. International TV Channels would need to place their request directly with Prasar Bharati. Contact details are available in the PIB Media Advisory, which can be accessed here.

Channels also have the option of patching to DD News, in case clean feed is not required. Courtesy may be given to Doordarshan in this case. PIB will issue photographs and press releases of the event, in English, Hindi and Indian state languages.

A Media Centre is being set up at Ram Katha Sangrahalay in Ayodhya with limited capacity, where large LED TVs will be set up to facilitate viewing of the telecast. The Media Centre will be equipped with Wi-Fi facility for media persons to file their stories.

Media organisations desirous of covering the event from Ayodhya can apply through PIB’s centralised portal, latest by 6 PM on 17 January (Wednesday); based on which security passes will be issued, through state administration.

Besides the live telecasts, Doordarshan is running a Special News Bulletin titled Ram Ki Paidi from January 1 – 15, 2024. From 5 PM -8 PM, there will be a special live programme titled Shri Ram Ayodhya Aaye Hain which will include daily Ayodhya round-up, guest discussions, special stories and vox-pop.

Efforts are being made to make information on medical care facilities at Ayodhya available on the website of local administration in Ayodhya and the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, in order to facilitate people in getting adequate medical assistance. A team has been sent from JPNA Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi for imparting training to around 200 health workers in Ayodhya during January 12 – 15. The Central government is likely to establish a Bhishm Emergency Response facility at Ayodhya during the Pran Pratishta ceremony and allied programmes.