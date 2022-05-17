Marathi actress arrested for ‘derogatory post’ against Sharad Pawar sent to police custody

A Thane court has sent Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale to police custody till Wednesday, May 18 for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on her Facebook account against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Cyber police, who have also registered a case against Chitale, said they will seek the actor’s custody after her remand with the Thane police ends.

Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday over a post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page. the actress has allegedly shared on her Facebook page referring to the surname “Pawar”. It contained phrases like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins” and mocked his illness and his voice.

After this on Sunday she was brought out before a holiday court which Send her to remand in the Thane police custody till May 18, a senior police official said. The cyber police inspector Dagadu Hake also said, ”We have booked Chitale and will seek her custody after her remand with the Thane police gets over.”

Chitale was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing, or circulating any statement, rumour, or report promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will.

Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that one must respect the age and seniority in public life.