Manohar Lal unveils CESL’s ‘EV as a Service’ programme

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched ‘EV as a Service’ programme of the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Sunday.

The programme marked a significant step forward in advancing the adoption of electric cars in Central and state government ministries/departments, CPSE’s and institutions.

The ‘EV as a Service’ programme addresses the rising demand for EVs within the government sector with an ambitious goal of deploying 5,000 E-Cars over the next two years. By leveraging a flexible procurement model, the programme allows for the deployment of a variety of E-Car makes/models, enabling government offices to choose E-Cars that best align with their operational requirements.

The programme not only supports the government’s environmental sustainability vision but also aligns with India’s ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

Enabling EV adoption within government fleets, the CESL is contributing significantly to cutting carbon emissions, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and bolstering India’s energy security. It may be noted that CESL has already deployed nearly 2000 nos. of E-Cars across India and is also facilitating the deployment of around 17,000 E-Buses.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister said, “The ‘EV as a Service’ programme exemplifies CESL’s dedication to sustainable innovation and showcases its ability to address the urgent need for clean mobility solutions.”

Khattar commended the CESL for not only driving change but also for setting an example in the journey of the nation toward greener transportation.

With initiatives like these, he said India moves closer to a future where clean energy is the norm, creating a lasting impact for generations to come. “The launch of ‘EV as a Service’ follows the recent introduction of the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, a national initiative aimed at fast-tracking India’s shift to electric mobility,” said Vishal Kapoor, MD and CEO, CESL.

The launch event saw an impressive turnout and featured an EV Exhibition and an EV rally comprising more than 100 electric vehicles from a wide array of segments, including e-bicycles, electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, e-tractors, e-mobile charging vans, e-cargo pickups, e-buses, and e-trucks.

The rally highlighted the versatility and breadth of e-mobility solutions now available in India, underscoring CESL’s commitment to fostering green, sustainable transportation solutions.