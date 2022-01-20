Delhi govt partners with CESL for installation of charging stations for e-vehicles

The Delhi government on Wednesday signed an MoU with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for the installation of charging stations and battery swapping stations at cluster bus depots.

The agreement was signed by Vinod Kr. Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Transport and N Mohan, Deputy General Manager of EESL in the presence of Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot.

As per the consideration of the signed MoU, the CESL has agreed to procure, install, operate and maintain charging units and related infrastructure at the location of the cluster bus depots at its costs and expenses.

“The charges for usage of location shall be paid by CESL to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) every month at the rate of Rs. 1.00 per kWh of energy dispensed,” stated the press release issued by the Delhi government.

If the space required by the concessionaire is more than 3 ECS (Equivalent Car Space) then Rs. 2000 extra would be levied per ECS per month. Initially, the contract period is of 10 years. According to the MoU signed, CESL will start the work immediately and will finish the installation of all stations in the next 4 months, mentioned the press statement.

The location assessment survey at various DTC cluster bus depots at Rani Khera-I, Rani Khera-II, Rani Khera-III, Rajghat, Dilshad Garden, Seema Puri, Bawana Sec-1, Bawana Sec-5, Kanjhawala, Kair, Dichaon Kalan, Dwarka Sec-22, Rewla Khanpur, and Chhatarpur have been identified jointly by the Department of Transport and EESL for the setting up of Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations & Battery Swapping Stations.

Each of the 14 locations will have a total of 6 charging points each, 3 of which will be for 2 and 3 wheelers and 3 points for 4 wheelers.

Once installed, these locations with their real-time status and availability of charging points will also be available on the ONE DELHI App of the Delhi Government, informed the spokesperson.

Through this, CESL will also reduce Carbon Footprint and wherever feasible, will integrate solar rooftop and Battery Storage systems (BSS) with the installation of charging infrastructure, to use renewable energy to power the charging stations.

Gahlot, on the occasion, said, “We are also exploring various non-polluting means to power these charging stations to effectively decrease the Carbon footprint”.