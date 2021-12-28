CESL achieves 50 lakhs LED bulb distribution milestone

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), has achieved a remarkable milestone of distributing 50 lakhs LED bulbs under ”Project Crore” of the Gram Ujala programme.

The Gram Ujala scheme is being implemented in rural households in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

CESL began this journey of illuminating the villages in March this year. On the National Energy Conservation Day this month, CESL achieved the feat of distributing 10 lakh bulbs in a single day.

CESL is providing high-quality 7-Watt and 12-Watt LED bulbs with 3 years guarantee at a cost of Rs 10 per bulb in exchange for working incandescent bulbs. Every household can exchange a maximum of 5 bulbs. The distribution has resulted in energy savings of 71,99,68,373.28 units per year with cost savings of Rs 250 crores per year in the rural areas of states where the scheme is being implemented.

Speaking on this achievement, Ms. Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL said this programme was aimed at ensuring holistic development of the rural ecosystem.