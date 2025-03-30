PM Modi unveils special summer vacation calendar for children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, unveiled a unique calendar for children for their upcoming summer vacation and called upon them to inculcate a new hobbies and hone their skills.

In his monthly ”Mann Ki Baat” broadcast, he pointed out that this time of the year, children eagerly await summer vacations. With a tinge of nostalgia, he recounted how he used to spend summer vacation in his childhood days. “I remember my childhood days when my friends and I used to play one prank or the other all day long. But simultaneously, we used to do something constructive and learn too. Summer days are long and children have a lot to do during the time. This is the time to inculcate a new hobby as well as hone your skills,” he said.

Advertisement

The prime minister said today, there is no dearth of platforms for children where they can learn a lot. Citing an example, he said if an organisation is running a technology camp, children can learn about open-source software along with developing apps. “Be it the environment, be it theatre, or be it leadership, courses on various subjects are being conducted… They can join them as well. There are many schools that teach speech or drama, which are very useful for children. Apart from all this, you also have the opportunity to join volunteer activities and service endeavours going on at many places during these holidays,” he said, advising them to join such programs.

Advertisement

He asked to share if any organisation, school, social institution, or science centre is organising such summer activities with ‘#MyHolidays’ and added that this would help children and their parents from across the country to get information about these easily.

Introducing MY-Bharat special calendar, Modi said this has been prepared for this summer vacation.“I want to share some unique efforts through the MY-Bharat calendar. For example, in the study tour of MY-Bharat, you can know how our ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendras’ function. You can undergo a unique experience in the border villages by becoming a part of the vibrant village campaign. Along with this, you can definitely become a part of the cultural and sports activities there. At the same time, by participating in the padyatra on Ambedkar Jayanti, you can also spread awareness about the values of the Constitution,” he said.

Calling upon children and their parents to share their holiday experiences with ‘#HolidayMemories’, the prime minister said he would try to include their experiences in the upcoming ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Emphasising water conservation, he highlighted the efforts being undertaken across the country in this regard. “As soon as the summer season approaches, preparations for saving water begin in many cities and villages. In many states, works related to water harvesting and water conservation have gained new momentum. The Ministry of Jal Shakti and numerous NGOs are working in that direction. Thousands of artificial ponds, check dams, borewell recharge and community soak pits are being constructed in the country,” the prime minister said.

Mentioning the ‘catch the rain’ campaign, he said like every year, this time too, preparations have been made on a war footing for the campaign. “This campaign too is not of the government… but of the society, of the Janata-Janardan; the people. Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan is also being run to connect more and more people with water conservation. The endeavour is to safely pass on the natural resources that we have, to the next generation. By conserving raindrops, we can save a lot of water from getting wasted,” Modi said.

The prime minister also mentioned ‘textile waste’ and said it has become a major cause of worry for the whole world. “Nowadays, the trend of getting rid of old clothes as soon as possible and buying new ones is increasing all over the world. Have you ever thought about what happens to the old clothes that you stop wearing? This becomes textile waste. A lot of global research is being done on this subject. It has come to light in a research that only less than one per cent of textile waste is recycled into new clothes… less than even one per cent,” he said.

Pointing out that India is the third largest generator of textile waste in the world, he commended the efforts being undertaken to deal with this challenge. “Many Indian start-ups have been working on textile recovery facilities. There are many such teams that are also working for the empowerment of our ragpicker brothers and sisters. Many young friends are involved in the efforts towards sustainable fashion. They recycle old clothes and footwear and distribute them to the needy. Many items like decorative pieces, handbags, stationery and toys are being made from textile waste,” the prime minister said.

On the upcoming International Yoga Day, Modi called upon the countrymen to include yoga in their life. He called it a matter of pride for all of us that today the curiosity about India’s yoga and traditional medicine is rising, all over the world.

Talking about Mahua flowers, he said cookies are being made from Mahua flowers in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh and added that these cookies are becoming very popular.

Modi also mentioned Krishna Kamal flower and urged people to write about the unique journey of flowers in their area.

Making a mention of Khelo India Para Games concluded recently, he said the players surprised everyone with their dedication and talent, once again. “This time, more players participated in these games than earlier. This shows how popular Para Sports is becoming. I congratulate all the players participating in the Khelo India Para Games for their sterling efforts,” he added.