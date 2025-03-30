Delhi Cabinet, BJP leaders tune in to PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’

Delhi Cabinet including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP leaders tuned in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 120th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

The Delhi unit of BJP had organised a special gathering across the capital for the monthly radio address and Delhi BJP President accompanied by MP Yogendra Chandolia and other office bearers participated in the event at various locations including the party office.

Speaking about the radio programme, the CM said that PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a platform where he shares his experiences from across the country with the citizens.

She further stated that PM Modi is the only leader in the world who not only maintains regular communication with his people but also enriches their knowledge.

Moreover, Virendra Sachdeva stated that the information shared by the PM in his address was new and insightful, including the mention of Mahua biscuits, which is a unique piece of information for many.

He added that the PM showcases India’s regional specialties and delivers important messages through the programme.

Sachdeva further added that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has evolved into a program of awareness, especially for the youth, serving as a valuable source of information on national and global matters.

”The latest episode also covered significant topics such as water conservation and the Khelo India initiative, which can help make our lives more meaningful and simple,” the BJP chief mentioned.