Mann govt hails Canada move to put off deportation of Punjab student

After the Canadian authorities postponed the deportation proceedings initiated against a Punjabi student, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday hoped that the issue of the rest of the students would also be resolved soon.

The deportation proceedings initiated against Lovepreet Singh, who originally hails from SAS Nagar’s Chatmala village in Punjab, had triggered agitation by Indian students in Canada.

Expressing happiness over the news that the deportation proceeding has been postponed until further notice, Dhaliwal said so far only one youth has got relief. But he will continue to make all-out efforts till the matters of all the students are settled. .

He also conveyed gratitude to all the Members of Parliament (MPs) of Punjab origin in Canada who came forward to help about 700 students facing deportation from Canada.

Dhaliwal had written to all the Canadian MPs of Punjab origin, requesting them to take initiatives to secure the future of these children.

The minister said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been keeping a close watch on the developments for the past several days and has given clear instructions that the Punjab government should do whatever is possible in the interests of these 700 students.

Since most of the students are from Punjab, Dhaliwal had also announced free legal assistance to the students some days back, while talking to the students through video conferencing.

Dhaliwal recently wrote letters to the High Commissioner of India in Ottawa, Ontario, Sanjay Kumar Verma and the High Commissioner of Canada (South West, Delhi) Cameron Mackay to resolve the issue of these students at the earliest.