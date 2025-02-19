Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 497 youths

Continuing the Mission Rozgar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday handed over appointment letters for government jobs to 497 youth, thereby setting a new milestone by illuminating the lives of 50,892 families in the last around three years after assuming the charge of office.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister handed over letters to youth in the Water supply and Sanitation department, School Education department, Higher Education and Languages, Rural Development and Science, Technology and Environment.

Addressing the gathering here at the Municipal Bhawan, the Chief Minister said that it is a momentous occasion when these youth are becoming the part of the family of Punjab government.

He expressed hope that these youth will become an active partner in the socio-economic development of the state by joining these respective departments. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that for the first time in the history of the state, any government has given a record number of 50,892 jobs to the youth in 35 months of coming into power.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him that all the jobs have been given completely on the basis of merit, sans any corruption or nepotism.

He said that the opposition parties make hue and cry over the jobs just because they were suffering from ‘selective blindness’ as they never see these youth who get employment adding that they had never given any single job to the youth during their tenure.

The Chief Minister said that the state government fills all the posts as soon as they are vacant in the department. He said that a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of these nearly 50,000 jobs have been challenged so far in any court.

The Chief Minister said that the incident of deporting of youth from the USA is a big lesson for all of us that instead of going abroad in search of green pastures, the youth of the state must work hard here only and achieve success in various fields.

He said that the state government is providing a number of opportunities for youth to excel in various arenas. Citing an example, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that more than 51,000 youth have got government jobs in the state through hard work, dedication and commitment.

The Chief Minister said that there are examples where youth have got two to three jobs in the state during the last one year adding that due to this the trend of reverse migration has started as youth who had earlier settled abroad are now making a beeline to come and join the state government.

He said that in today’s function also a couple has returned back from Canada to join government service here and similarly a young man dropped the idea of going abroad as he has got the job here. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that his government is offering the job to youth daily and they should take advantage of this situation and work here.

Describing it as a historical juncture, the Chief Minister envisioned that these jobs will transform the destiny of youth. He said that this venue has witnessed a number of such events in which youth have got jobs in various government departments. He said that this reflects the commitment of the state government to ensure the well being of youth and opening new avenues of employment for them.

Congratulating the youth, the Chief Minister said that now they have become integral part of the government adding that now should serve the people with missionary zeal.

Bhagwant Singh Mann hoped that the new recruits will use their pen for helping the needy and underprivileged sections of society. He said that the newly recruited youth should ensure maximum welfare of the public so that every section of society is benefited from it.

On the occasion Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains welcomed the youth and dignitaries. Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, Secretary Education, KK Yadav, Secretary Environment Priyank Bharti and others.