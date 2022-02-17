Manmohan Singh lashes out at Modi Govt ahead of Punjab elections

In a video message in Punjabi ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today lashed out at the Narendra Modi government, saying it was weakening constitutional institutions and promoting the divide and rule policy.

Singh said he wanted to campaign in the Assembly elections in five states but could not do so due to health reasons.

Criticising the foreign and economic policies of the Modi government, he pointed out that Chinese troops were sitting on the country’s borders.

“Relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani without invitation. Their (BJP government’s) nationalism is based on the British’s divide and rule policy. Constitutional institutions are being weakened,” Singh was quoted as saying.

“They (BJP-led government) have no understanding of economic policy. The issue is not limited to the nation. This government has also failed on foreign policy. China is sitting at our border and efforts are being made to suppress it,” he alleged.

He said the BJP government was not admitting its mistakes and not taking any corrective measures. The current dispensation at the centre was had not even spared the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and was attacking him continuously, he added.

The Congress leader said the BJP even tried to dishonour Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the PM security issue. He also expressed the hope that the Congress government would return to power in the state as the people remember the good work done by the party.

“People are remembering our (Congress) good work. They (BJP) tried to dishonour Punjab CM and the people of the state over PM Modi’s security issue. Rich people are getting richer while the poor people are getting poorer,” he said.