With BJP mocking AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to print the photos of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on Indian currency notes, Congress came up with its own suggestion.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari put forward for having Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s image on the new series of currency notes along with Mahatma Gandhi. Clarifying the rationale for this idea, he wrote, “Non-violence, constitutionalism and egalitarianism fusing in a unique Union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly”.

Why not Dr BabaSahib Ambedkar’s photograph on new series of currency notes ? One side the great Mahatma the other side Dr Ambedkar. Non violence,Constitutionalism & egalitarianism fusing in a unique Union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly.@ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/ZKCHLS0ETC — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 27, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to comprise the pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the currency notes. Backing his argument, he opined that it could be a way of shoring up the economy and implied that it may even help arrest the drop of the rupee against the dollar.

The BJP was quick to respond, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while talking to media, said, ” Those who were threatening to put you in jail for celebrating Diwali, speaking against the Ram temple and insulting the Swastika, Kashmiri Hindus are today singing songs of Ram-Ram and Lakshmi-Ganesh. This is the culmination of their U-turn politics.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nitesh Rane also contributed to the row over changing the look of Indian currency. Rane posted photo-shopped 200 rupee note with an image of Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji on it captioned “Yeh perfect hai (this is perfect)”.

Ye perfect hai ! 😊 pic.twitter.com/GH6EMkYeSN — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) October 26, 2022

Delhi CM while making the demand in a press conference said, “Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency.”

Mentioning the example of Indonesian currency that carries the picture of Ganesha on its note, Kejriwal said, “If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency, our country will prosper.”