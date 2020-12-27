Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday flagged off developmental projects in the northeastern state Manipur and said that its ‘days of blockades’ were over. He mentioned that the government’s aim was to connect the Northeastern part with Kolkata and Bangladesh through the land boundary agreement signed between two countries.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah referred to the frequent disruptions in the economy , essential supplies and boundary disputes with neighbours and said that since the BJP government took charge these major blockades were not there. He said, “Over the past three years there have been no blockades. This just goes to show how the BJP works for development. The Biren Singh government has given a new identity to Manipur.”

Manipur was earlier known for insurgency, blockades and bandhs. But in the last 3 years, we've not seen any Bandh. I would like to congratulate Chief Minister of Manipur Shri @NBirenSingh ji for his tireless efforts to ensure peace and progress in the state. pic.twitter.com/vums66adr5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2020

Amit Shah who was at a public gathering at the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal is inaugurating seven major projects which include Rs128 crore IIIT, and the Rs325 crore Churachandpur Medical College, Rs2,000 crore Thoubal multipurpose project.

The prosperity and development of North East region is Modi government’s top most priority. Foundation stone laying for several development projects and inauguration of other major projects in Imphal today reflects our unwavering commitment towards the development of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/bljykF0niP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2020

He spoke about the ‘inner line permit’ and said it was ‘the biggest gift’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Manipur, even without asking for it. “Without even asking the indigenous people Modi ji did justice to the people by granting inner line permit to Manipur. This is how we protected the indigenous communities of Manipur,” he said.

Modi government has taken several landmark decisions to empower our sisters and brothers of Manipur. Inner Line Permit is the biggest gift to people of Manipur by our Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. pic.twitter.com/AVWkLsyoGA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2020

The inner permit line, a document Indian citizens require to travel to a particular state. In the northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram were the states that asked for the permit and in 2019, this requirement was also given to Manipur.

The BJP leader assured the state’s civil society group who have expressed distress over to unify areas occupied by Naga tribes. The cicil society group have warned that any accord with the Naga must steer clear of Manipur’s territorial integrity. He said, “I see the various demands of the civil society groups. One request to them is to also include demands relating to development of Manipur,

The senior BJP leader who is on a two day visit to the northeast, began on Saturday in Assam. He visited Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and arrived in Imphal on Sunday afternoon.