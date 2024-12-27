Manipuris fondly recall Manmohan Singh’s association with the state

Amid the history of strife and ethnic tensions in Manipur, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is fondly remembered for his three landmark visits to the state during his tenure from 2004 to 2014.

These visits not only underscored the gravity of the issues plaguing Manipur but also marked significant milestones in addressing its long-standing grievances.

Dr Singh’s first visit to Manipur came at a crucial time when the state was grappling with ethnic violence and unrest.

On November 20, 2004, he oversaw the historic handing over of the Kangla Fort to the state government, fulfilling a demand that had resonated with Manipuris for decades. The Kangla Fort, which had served as the headquarters of the Assam Rifles, was a symbol of colonial and post-colonial military dominance. Returning it to the people was an act of immense historical and emotional significance.

“This is a historic day for all of us. I am happy to be with you on this solemn occasion of the handing over of the Kangla Fort Complex to the Government of Manipur,” Dr Singh said during the ceremony.

His visit also came against the backdrop of protests against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which had intensified following the tragic death of Thangjam Manorama in Assam Rifles’ custody.

Acknowledging the grievances, Dr Singh assured the people of Manipur that the government would address their concerns. He announced the formation of a committee to review the provisions of AFSPA. Shortly after his visit, AFSPA was lifted from the municipal limits of Imphal, a decision that resonated deeply with the aspirations of Manipuris.

Two years later, on December 2, 2006, Dr Singh returned to Manipur with a development-oriented agenda. He announced several key initiatives, including Upgrading the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) to a level comparable with the AIIMS, establishing a National Sports Academy to nurture local talent, improving road and air connectivity to enhance the state’s accessibility and economic prospects. This visit reinforced the Prime Minister’s commitment to bridging the developmental gaps in a region often overlooked in national policymaking.

Dr Singh’s third visit to Manipur, on December 3, 2011, was marked by the inauguration of multiple mega projects. Accompanied by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, he unveiled The City Convention Centre, a hub for cultural and official events; the Inter-State Bus Terminus, improving regional transport and the High Court complex, symbolising judicial advancement.

Addressing the people, Dr Singh reiterated the central government’s unwavering commitment to the territorial integrity of Manipur and the holistic development of the state.

Dr Singh’s tenure as prime minister saw a blend of empathy and action that left an indelible mark on Manipur.

From addressing deeply rooted grievances like AFSPA and the Kangla Fort to fostering developmental aspirations through infrastructure and healthcare improvements, his visits were pivotal moments in Manipur’s contemporary history.

The people of Manipur, amidst their struggles, remember him as a leader who listened and acted during times of turmoil.

His legacy serves as a reminder of the impact of empathetic governance in bridging the gap between the Centre and the periphery.