Manipur tribal leaders meet Home Minister Shah; mass burial of 35 bodies at Sericulture farm

In a two-hour-long meeting between the delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leader’s Forum (ITLF) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the tribal leaders were told to conduct the mass burial at a neutral venue instead of the previously chosen venue which was close to where the Meitei community lives. The Sericulture Farm of the Industry Department belonging to the Manipur government may be used for mass burial.

The ITLF is now preparing to conduct the mass burial of 35 people of the Kuki-zo tribal community at Tuibuong Lamka who were killed in the ethnic clashes in the past three months in Manipur.

The ethnic clashes started in Manipur soon after the court order to not give the Meitei community the status of a Scheduled Tribe. The Meitei community lives in the plains of Manipur while the Kuki-Zo community lives in the hilly region of Manipur.

Meiteis are the Hindus of Manipur while Kuki-zo follow Christianity. Most of the members of the Manipur assembly are from the Meitei community.

The five-people delegation of ITLF landed at Imphal the capital of Manipur on Monday. The delegation had a detailed talk with the North East advisor and interlocutor of the Suspension of Operation Committee.

Muan Tombing, secretary of ITLF, Ginza Vualzong, ITLF convenor media cell ITLF and spokesperson, Thangzamang Hangsing executive Member ITLF, Leptu Hackip, executive members of ITLF and Vumsuan Naulak, advisor ITLF convenor of Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi Chapter were part of the delegation that met the Home Minister.

The team met with the Union Home Minister on Wednesday for about two hours. Speaking to the Statesman, Secretary ITLF Muan Tombing said, “We are satisfied with the talks so far. The burial ground that we were demanding to be legalised has been allocated to us for any common public use. However, the venue for the burial of 35 bodies will be decided in consultation with the Divisional Commissioner. Tentatively the sericulture farm of the Industry Department of the government of Manipur has been given to us for burial and we may use that land” said Maun Tombing, who was leading the delegation.

Apart from the Union Home Minister, officials of the IB and North East Advisor A K Mishra were in the meeting with the delegation. The delegation was also demanding a separate administration for the hilly region. Separate administration meant a separate chief secretary and security system for the hilly region of Manipur. If a separate administration is agreed upon that means that the region will function without much intervention by the Chief Minister.

There is a provision under Article 3, Article 239-A or Article 239AA to grant the hilly region a separate administration if the government considers it fit.