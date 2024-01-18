Manipur town tense after 3 BSF personnel shot at by violent mob

There was tension in the border town of Moreh in Manipur as a violent mob targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (3IRB) in Khangabok, Thoubal District.

Security forces responded to the attack albeit with minimum force.

Subsequently, the mob made an attempt to breach Thoubal Police Headquarters prompting the security forces to resort to legal force.

Amid the unrest, armed members of the mob fired live rounds resulting in bullet injuries to three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. The injured personnel have been identified as Constable Gourav Kumar, ASI Sobram Singh, and ASI Ramji. They have been evacuated to Raj Medicity for medical treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Manipur Police issued a statement on its official handle around 12:56 AM on January 18, 2024, stating, “Today (17.01.2024), an irate mob targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (3IRB) in Khangabok, Thoubal District. Security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force. Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal Police Headquarters, prompting the security forces to use legal force. Armed miscreants from among the mob fired live rounds.”

In response to the recent unrest in the border town of Moreh, where one IRB personnel lost their life, the state government has urgently requested air assets (helicopter) from the Ministry of Home Affairs for the next seven days.

Commissioner Home T Ranjit Singh, in a letter to the Additional Secretary (Police II Division) at the Ministry of Home Affairs, stated: “I am directed to refer to MHA letter No_III-11034/1/2023-G(P-11) dated 04.01.2024 on the above subject wherein it has been requested to intimate specific period and specify the requirement of MHA Air Assets (Helicopter), as it cannot be possible to provide MHA Air Assets continuously in one place for a longer period due to limited resource in the North East region.”

The letter also highlighted the escalating law and order situation in the border town of Moreh, expressing serious concern over continuous exchanges of fire that resulted in the death of one IRB personnel on the morning of January 17.