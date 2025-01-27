Manipur Security forces seize cache of weapons in Kangpokpi Operation

In an effort to maintain peace and stability across Manipur’s hill and valley districts, security forces launched extensive search operations and area domination exercises in vulnerable and fringe regions.

One such operation near Nepali Basti and along the Vietum Khullen-Khoken village road, under the jurisdiction of New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi district, led to the discovery and recovery of a significant cache of arms and equipment.

The recovered items include, one 5.56 mm Heckler & Koch G3 rifle with a magazine, one modified .303 sniper rifle, one .22 pistol with a magazine, one single-barrel rifle, two improvised mortars, five .303 live rounds, two Chinese hand grenades and one Motorola (Baofeng) handset.

Manipur has been in turmoil since May 2023, with ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities leaving over 250 dead and thousands displaced.

The unrest has created a volatile security situation, especially in remote areas vulnerable to illicit activities.

To prevent further escalation and ensure safety, security forces have intensified surveillance and operations in affected district

Kangpokpi, being a flashpoint in the ongoing tensions, has witnessed several such operations aimed at curbing the movement of illegal arms and neutralising potential threats.

Officials have emphasised that these operations are crucial in maintaining law and order while sending a strong message to those attempting to destabilise the region.