# Bollywood

Randeep Hooda on his inter-caste marriage with Lin Laishram: “Everybody had a problem”

The couple tied the knot in November 2023 in Imphal, embracing Manipuri traditions in a heartfelt ceremony that was both intimate and culturally rich.

SNS | April 16, 2025 5:12 pm

Image Source: Instagram

Randeep Hooda, known for his gripping performances and raw screen presence, recently opened up about a deeply personal chapter of his life — his marriage to model-actor Lin Laishram.

The couple tied the knot in November 2023 in Imphal, embracing Manipuri traditions in a heartfelt ceremony that was both intimate and culturally rich.

While fans celebrated their union across social media, few knew the emotional and cultural hurdles behind the scenes. In a candid conversation with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Randeep shared that marrying Lin wasn’t as smooth as it appeared — especially on the family front.

“There were complications,” Randeep admitted. “Like any other traditional household, my parents also wanted me to marry within the caste. That’s a strong sentiment among Jaats. In fact, I’m the first person in my family to marry a non-Jaat. So everybody had a problem with that. But with time, it all settled down.”

Randeep revealed that for the longest time, he never even wanted to get married. Digging into his childhood memories, he shared, “I was a sad kid in school. I used to think — why bring another person into the world if they have to go through this? So, I had made up my mind never to marry.”

And yet, fate clearly had different plans. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are a married couple now!

“Somehow, our paths crossed, and I’m so glad they did,” he said, smiling. “I joke that I got married late because I don’t have a sarkari naukri (government job),” he added.

For those who’ve followed his cinematic journey — from his debut in ‘Monsoon Wedding’ (2001) to standout roles in ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster’, ‘Cocktail’, and beyond — this revelation is another layer to an actor.

