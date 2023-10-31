Manipur police commandos, enroute to Moreh where policeman was killed, ambushed: Report

A team of Manipur Police commandos was ambushed by suspected militants near Tengnoupal district on Tuesday, according to reports. The commandos were en-route to Moreh, a town near India-Myanmar border, when they were ambushed near Saibol, some 10 km from Tengnoupal.

The government had sent the commandos to Moreh following the killing of a senior police officer. Chingtham Anand, the officer overseeing the construction of a helipad in Moreh was shot dead by a sniper earlier today.

There was no immediate information about any casuality but several commandos are believed to be injured in the ambush.

A team of Assam rifles, the reports said, reached the spot after it received the information about the Manipur Police commandos being ambushed and rescued them. The injured were shifted to the hospital where they are under going treatment.

The Manipur government held a high profile meeting following the killing of the police officer. Later commandos were sent to the area to secure the helipad project and deal with the insurgents.

Not long ago, Manipur suffered unprecedented violence due the ethenic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zomi community. Today’s incidents raises fresh security concerns in the state where normalcy was restored only a few weeks ago.