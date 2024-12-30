Manipur Police arrest two members of PREPAK amid crackdown on insurgent activities

The Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Sangaiprou Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district.

The individuals, identified as 35-year-old Leishangthem Napoleon Meitei and 33-year-old Thokchom Amujao Singh, were reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting various individuals, including elected representatives.

Advertisement

This development came in the wake of an ongoing effort by security forces to combat insurgent activities in the state.

Advertisement

Alongside these arrests, extensive search and area domination operations were conducted in both hill and valley regions, resulting in the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

The authorities are analysing the materials recovered from their possession to uncover further leads and boost their crackdown on militant networks.

The People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) is one of several insurgent groups active in Manipur, advocating for the state’s independence from India. Formed in 1977, the PREPAK has been involved in activities like extortion, bombings, and targeted attacks on security forces and public infrastructure. The group’s operations are primarily funded through extortion, targeting businesses, government officials, and civilians.

Manipur has long faced challenges from insurgent groups due to its strategic location in India’s northeastern region, bordered by Myanmar. The porous international border has allowed the smuggling of arms, narcotics, and other contraband, fueling insurgent activities.

Over the years, the government has intensified counter-insurgency measures, including coordination with neighboring states and international cooperation to curb cross-border terrorism.

Manipur’s security forces remain on high alert, carrying out frequent operations to dismantle insurgent networks and restore peace in the region. The arrest of Meitei and Singh underscores the continued commitment to addressing insurgency and ensuring the safety of citizens. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the duo’s full involvement in extortion and other illicit activities.

The latest operation serves as a reminder of the persistent security challenges in Manipur and the need for sustained vigilance and strategic interventions to bring lasting peace to the state.