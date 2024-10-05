Manipur Police and locals destroy 10 acres of illegal poppy plantations in Tamenglong

In a coordinated operation, Manipur Police, in collaboration with the village authorities from Kuilong and Kadi IV, uprooted nearly 10 acres of illegal poppy plantations in the Tamenglong district. The crackdown took place between September 27 and October 3 in the villages of Kuilong Part 2 and Kadi IV, both under the jurisdiction of Tamei Police Station.

Reports indicate that 4-5 acres were cleared in Kuilong Part 2, with an additional 5-6 acres destroyed in Kadi IV village. The suspected illegal cultivation, believed to have been carried out by unidentified individuals, was uncovered through joint efforts between the police and local residents.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to X, reiterating the state’s commitment to eradicating illegal poppy cultivation and the drug menace in Manipur, stating, “We will not rest until these poppy plantations and the drug menace are completely eradicated from Manipur.”

The Chief Minister recently highlighted the state’s broader efforts to tackle the issue, revealing that 16,788 acres of poppy fields have been destroyed from 2017 to 2024. During this period, 412 FIRs were lodged, and 87 individuals were arrested in connection with illegal poppy cultivation.

On October 3, the Superintendent of Police in Tamenglong led an additional operation to clear more poppy fields, further intensifying the state’s ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug-related activities.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in addressing the growing challenges of drug cultivation in Manipur.