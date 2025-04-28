Manipur crisis: Two years on, not much has changed on the ground

The Manipur violence that erupted on 3 May 2023 has seen no major improvement in the past 24 months. What has changed in these two years of the crisis is the imposition of President’s Rule. The other improvement is that in the recent months there are no reports of violence, killings or mob rampages in the media between the two warring communities—the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos.

The displaced persons are still languishing in relief camps, both in the hills and the valley. Over 60,000 people were uprooted, more than 200 killed, and hundreds of houses and villages burnt down to ashes in the violent conflict.

Those in these relief camps are entirely at the mercy of philanthropic organisations and NGOs. The district administrations could merely provide them basic dry rations—rice and dal. People were lodged in government infrastructures that are in dilapidated conditions; especially the Kuki-Zo relief camps are pathetic. Hundreds of them were huddled together in cramped spaces. Basic amenities are absent. Health and medical care is a major concern, as the hill areas inhabited by the Kuki-Zo tribals lack basic development infrastructures and resources. Several of the Kuki-Zo communities who could afford it had to make their way outside the state for healthcare services. The journey is a major hardship. Kuki-Zos who had to go out of their districts had to take a long and arduous ride to Mizoram or Nagaland, then further on to cities such as Guwahati, Delhi, or Kolkata. The road communication, which gets worse in the monsoon, is altogether another story. Education was severely impaired. Hundreds of students had to flee their schools and colleges. Moreover, there are no universities in the Kuki-Zo tribal hill district, which further adds to the woes.

Basic commodity prices have gone up in the two years of crisis. One kilo of potatoes that costs 20-30 rupees in Guwahati is priced at 40-50 rupees in Manipur. And these goods come all the way from Assam via Mizoram to Kuki-Zo districts like Churachandpur, Tengnoupal and Chandel. The normal business route—to and fro Imphal—for districts like Churachandpur has been blocked due to the crisis.

The Manipur situation remains tense and volatile. At any time or any provocation, violence can immediately spark off. Though violence is not reported in the recent months, the conflict continues in the form of claims and counterclaims, both sides attacking each other through public forums and digital platforms, and, most importantly, the fight is active on social media.

Government offices function at an extremely slow pace or are, in most cases, non-functional. Many development works have been halted.

There are reports of attempts for peace by the government, though all efforts have failed. As early as in June 2023, a month after the crisis broke out , under the initiative of the Union Home Ministry, a Peace Committee was formed. This includes CSO leaders, renowned personalities of the state, the governor as the head, the state CM, and a few other MLAs. The initiative died a natural death even before it took off. None of the members included were willing to be part of the peace committee, while many CSOs opposed it.

More than a year later, in October 2024, another attempt was made. All the legislators from both the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos were invited to New Delhi by the Home Ministry. This meeting also invited all the other community MLAs, the Nagas and the Pangals. Though the meeting took off, reportedly only a few MLAs were present; out of the total 60 MLAs, only about 20 were present.

Other peace initiatives, such as a few efforts by CSOs or NGOs, also did not work out. Most of these civil society meetings were held in utmost secrecy and hush-hush affairs. These interactions and meetings are held outside the state. There are instances of NGO or CSO members being threatened and warned for holding “peace meetings”. Few CSO leaders actually had to publicly apologise and clarify for such meetings.

Challenges are huge. A herculean task is ahead of the President’s Rule. In early March 2025, a month into the president’s rule, the government made an attempt to bridge the divide in terms of announcing the much-publicised “free movement” and providing transport between the districts but failed terribly.

The buses that were sent to ply between the Meitei district and Kuki-Zo areas are not only empty but were even burnt down. It instead provoked the sentiments and brought more tension, even reigniting violence that had actually almost died down. This is one of the key visible signs that two warring communities have not seen eye to eye.

As recently as in early April this year, a meeting of the Meitei and Kuki-Zo CSOs was held in New Delhi. This effort is noteworthy. But it’s too early to expect a notable turnover. It is also difficult to comment upon what could be the possible impact of the meeting between the two civil societies under the facilitation of the Home Ministry.

There is disquiet, though violence has not been reported for some time. The question is, are the so-called village volunteers on both sides ready to hang up their boots? Are they ready to go back to normal lives? Both sides are still “alert” and armed.

Physical boundaries may not be drawn or fenced, but the two communities are still clearly divided along geographical lines and, most importantly, in their minds. People-to-people contact—as far as Meiteis and Kuki-Zos are concerned—has not happened and is not likely to happen soon.

Manipur needs a solution. And most importantly, political willingness for a solution. Only an immediate balm, in terms of “talking in Delhi” will be just a short-term solution. Anytime, anywhere, the conflict can reignite.

Manipur has always witnessed and experienced conflict of all forms and levels; therefore, it needs to be dealt with much more than just by “meeting in Delhi” and signing some “MoUs” by CSOs.

It is also crucial that the central leadership come down to Manipur more often than just parachuting once in a year or so. An interaction, discussion of solutions, and issues on the ground with people will add tremendous value and have an immense impact rather than “meetings in Delhi.”

The writer is a freelance contributor