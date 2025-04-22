Manipur Police arrest 4 militants linked to kidnapping racket in Imphal East

Manipur police have arrested three active members of the proscribed militant outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro) from Ngakhapat Adventure Kharok in Imphal East district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nongthombam Maingou Singh (33), Nongthombam Mohen Singh (45), and Keisham Sana Leima (40), who also goes by the aliases Tamphasana and Lingjel.

Police sources confirmed that the trio was involved in the recent abduction of two civilians near Naorem Birahari College in Khundrakpam.

The kidnappings were allegedly carried out as part of a ransom extortion racket. Fortunately, swift police action led to the safe rescue of the abducted individuals.

A search operation during the arrest led to the seizure of one .32 calibre pistol with a magazine loaded with five live rounds, six mobile handsets, a black waist belt, and two two-wheeler vehicles reportedly used in the operation.

This development follows closely on the heels of another arrest on April 20, when security forces nabbed 22-year-old PREPAK (Pro) cadre Khundrakpam Katho Singh from Sawombung Thongkhong Awang Leikai, also in Imphal East.

Authorities believe the recent arrests are part of a broader effort to dismantle an extortion and kidnapping network allegedly run by PREPAK (Pro), which remains active despite being declared a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

PREPAK (Pro) is a splinter faction of the original People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, an armed separatist group seeking an independent and sovereign state for the Meitei community. Operating primarily in the Imphal valley, the group has been responsible for a range of militant activities, including extortion, bomb attacks, and targeted assassinations of security personnel and political figures.

Security officials say the recent crackdown is part of intensified counter-insurgency operations amid the continuing ethnic unrest in Manipur.

The state, which has witnessed a fragile law and order situation due to the ongoing Kuki-Meitei conflict, remains on high alert as militant outfits are believed to be taking advantage of the volatile environment.