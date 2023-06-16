Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Manipur: Petrol bombs hurled at Union Minister RK Ranjan’s residence in Imphal

Manipur: Petrol bombs hurled at Union Minister RK Ranjan’s residence in Imphal

A mob allegedly torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal late Thursday night, confirmed the Manipur Government.

ANI | New Delhi | June 16, 2023 8:27 am

Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba (photo:ANI)

Advertisement

A mob allegedly torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal late Thursday night, confirmed the Manipur Government.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home.”

Appealing for peace in the northeastern state, he said, “It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state . I will still continue to appeal for peace. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman.”

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Minister of State MEA Rajkumar Ranjan's house set on fire in Manipur, he says: "Those indulging in violence are enemies of humanity"
Cong's Kerala chief moves HC
Yechury again ducks questions on case against TV reporter in Kerala

Advertisement