Manipur leads northeast in MSME growth, women entrepreneurs shine: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday announced that the state has achieved a significant milestone, recording the highest number of micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) registrations in the northeastern region.

Citing the 2018-19 Annual Report of the Ministry of MSME, Singh revealed that Manipur registered 12,438 MSME businesses between 2015 and 2019, outpacing all other states in the region.

Speaking at a function Singh lauded the entrepreneurial spirit of Manipuri people, particularly women.

“Manipur’s women entrepreneurs are thriving, owning 50% of the registered businesses during this period. Despite constituting only 0.2% of India’s population, the state contributes a remarkable 0.3% to the country’s MSME sector,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s “One Family One Livelihood” mission, which aims to provide financial support to help families establish their own businesses. Under the program, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10,00,000 are offered, with a 30% grant component to foster self-reliance. Additionally, the Manipur State Credit Guarantee Scheme has already benefited 2,575 entrepreneurs, providing a safety net for aspiring business owners.

Singh emphasized the government’s focus on encouraging youth to explore entrepreneurship. He noted that seven successful start-ups in the state have already created employment for around 300 internally displaced persons (IDPs), demonstrating the role of innovation in addressing social challenges.

The Chief Minister stressed the critical role of timely loan disbursement by banks and prompt repayment by borrowers in maintaining credit access. “Timely repayment ensures future opportunities for credit and sustains the growth of businesses,” he said.

Singh also mentioned recent infrastructure developments that complement the state’s business growth, such as Alliance Air expanding connectivity with three new routes from Imphal.