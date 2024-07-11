Manipur Guv advises NCC to train youths from internally displaced persons in relief camp

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has suggested the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to identify and train youths from internally displaced persons residing in relief camps across the state.

Uikey advised Maj Gen Gagan Deep, Additional Director General (ADG) of the NCC North Eastern Region, during a meeting at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

The Governor was also briefed on the challenges faced by the NCC in Manipur, including security issues, floods, and incessant rains.

The NCC Group Imphal is conducting training for 7,200 cadets across 16 districts.

There was also discussion regarding the establishment of the NCC Training and Youth Academy at Imphal.

Governor Uikey stressed the importance of training candidates from the various relief camps to contribute to nation-building and develop a sense of patriotism among the displaced youths.

The ADG assured the Governor of the NCC’s commitment to providing quality training and inculcating sound values among the cadets.

More than 60,000 people are currently residing in relief camps due to communal violence in Manipur